StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $72.34.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

