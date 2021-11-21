Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $473.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

