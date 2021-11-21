Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.