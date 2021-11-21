Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify stock opened at $1,690.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,465.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,425.90. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $963.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

