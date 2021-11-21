Stonnington Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $568.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.35 and its 200 day moving average is $488.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

