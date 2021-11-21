Stonnington Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.