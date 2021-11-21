Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stride by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stride by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.