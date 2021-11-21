Sun Life Financial Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$70.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$54.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.73. The stock has a market cap of C$41.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.31.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.