Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$31.67 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.83 and a 1 year high of C$33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.48. The stock has a market cap of C$46.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.