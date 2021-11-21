Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

QCOM stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

