SwftCoin (SWFTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.86 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.