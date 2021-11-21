Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 218 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

