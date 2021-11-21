Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $391.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

