Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.70. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $190.96 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

