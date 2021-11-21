Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $644.50 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $433.38 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.78 and a 200 day moving average of $606.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

