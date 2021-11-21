Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 798 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

