Synthetify Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Synthetify has a total market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $169,898.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00006627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.