Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWND traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 14,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Tailwind Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

