Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.80. Talos Energy shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,024 shares trading hands.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $790.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

