Tapmydata (TAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $393.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00326465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,214 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.