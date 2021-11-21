Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $195.30 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average of $241.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.