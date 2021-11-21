Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE opened at $56.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

