Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $51,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

