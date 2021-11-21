Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $51,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

Read More: What does RSI mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.