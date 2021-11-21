Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 12,919 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

