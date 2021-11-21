TD Securities Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.23.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B stock opened at C$58.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.18. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$54.69 and a 52 week high of C$67.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.