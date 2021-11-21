Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

TGLS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $32.17. 264,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

