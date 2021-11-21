Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $185.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDOC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $116.89 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

