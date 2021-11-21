Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 587,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.83. 698,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $318.19 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

