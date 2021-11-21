TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

