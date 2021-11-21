Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

