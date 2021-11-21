Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

TDC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

