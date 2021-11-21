Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.14 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

