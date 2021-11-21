Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce $10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.13 and the lowest is $9.90. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $5.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $34.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.28 to $34.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $52.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $52.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $3,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL traded down $34.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,245.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,262.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,411.21. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $574.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

