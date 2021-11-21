TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.07.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

