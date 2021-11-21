The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

CC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

