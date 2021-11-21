The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $352.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $356.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.