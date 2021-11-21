The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.62 ($77.97).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €56.30 ($63.98) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €45.50 ($51.70) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

