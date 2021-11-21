The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.63 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.86 and its 200-day moving average is $387.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

