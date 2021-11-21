The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $428.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $428.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HD. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.14 and a 200 day moving average of $333.23. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $410.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

