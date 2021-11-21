The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

