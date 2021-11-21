The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.10% of The Hackett Group worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

