The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

