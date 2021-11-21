The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

