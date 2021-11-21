The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.