The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Southern were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.