The Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Vitec Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Shares of LON VTC opened at GBX 1,495 ($19.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,504.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.17. The company has a market capitalization of £691.21 million and a P/E ratio of 44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Vitec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.70).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

