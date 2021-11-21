TheStreet Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Afya has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,958,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Afya by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 206,074 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $3,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

