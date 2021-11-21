Thomas Clayton Wilkes Sells 10,076,668 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Clayton Wilkes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.