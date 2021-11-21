Thore Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,321.46 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $23,321.46 and approximately $191,329.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00372170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

