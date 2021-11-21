Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 268 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BSX stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

